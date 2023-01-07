with videoA jogger discovered the remains of a missing girl (14) yesterday along a forest path in the Belgian village of Ougrée (province of Liège). According to him, her body was under a large stone. She had reportedly accepted an unknown 37-year-old man’s offer to go shopping. Her 2-year-old sister, whom she had taken with her and was also missing, was found safe and sound in his car.



Yuri Flemings



7 Jan. 2023

The car was ten kilometers away in Plainevaux, a sub-municipality of Liège Neupré. The suspect was also found dead nearby. The two sisters had been missing since Thursday. The suspected perpetrator was known to the police, because of arson. He was sentenced to five years in prison for that. He also had an alcohol and drug problem.

The body of the man from Seraing was discovered yesterday morning around 8:00 am. According to the police, he took his own life. A few minutes later, the 2.5-year-old girl was found in the man’s vehicle. The child was unharmed, but shaken. She was reunited with her mother in hospital. See also Buyer's Guide Bird Feeder: Comes a Bird

The lifeless body of a girl was found along a forest path. © Pierre Neufcour / Sudpresse



shopping

Nearly ten kilometers to the north, along a forest path, the lifeless body of a girl was found. The cause of death is unknown, but it is thought to be intentional manslaughter. Supresse reports that the oldest girl’s bag was found in the man’s car.

The two girls come from Anderlecht and had been reported missing since Thursday. According to a police source, it concerns two sisters. The man would have approached the elder of the two on social media and suggested they go shopping. She would have accepted the offer and taken her little sister with her. The man “has no relationship whatsoever” with the two girls. “The messages exchanged between the girl and her captor will now be further investigated. For example, we want to rule out with certainty that there was no second perpetrator,” said a police spokesperson.

An autopsy will be performed on both bodies on Monday. Then it will also remain whether sexual offenses have been committed. The chance that the two-year-old girl can still play a role in the investigation is very small. “We have to make sure that we don’t traumatize her extra,” it sounds. See also Young firefighter (19) arrested for lighting 31 forest fires in France

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nlcall 113 or call free 0800-0113.

“I thought it was a mannequin at first”

Benjamin (27) discovered the teenage girl’s body when he was jogging. “Suddenly I saw two feet lying five meters from the road. At first I thought it was a mannequin,” he told Belgian media. ,,Strange that no one stopped before me, because she was clearly visible. I immediately called the police and then my mother.”

He continues: ,,The woman from the emergency call center asked me to get closer to the victim so that I could see if she was still alive. I got to within a meter, but immediately saw that she had been killed.”

The victim was lying on her back and wearing clothes. “There was a large boulder of five feet on her chest and face. The blood on her face had dried and her body was stiff. I think the crime had happened just hours before,” concludes Benjamin. See also Kaprizov scored the puck in the NHL game and updated his personal record

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: