Seven minutes into the game against Cádiz, Jofre Carreras (19 years old) caught the ball glued to the line, wide open as the canons dictate, and he drove Panadero crazy in two changes of pace and direction. He took out a meter and put a poisoning center that Wu Lei failed to impale. That was the letter of introduction of this skilled winger, a native of Girona, who is doing the preseason with the Espanyol first team and that he is called to be one of the footballers with the most future: in February they renewed it until 2024, just in case.

Jofre arrived at Espanyol at the age of 13 from Girona. At first, it was difficult for him to adapt to the Residence. “His is an example of one of the best evolutions of a boy. At first he had problems adjusting and insecurity, but all that changed over time“They recall from Sant Adrià. His evolution on the pitch was identical: he was the usual right-handed winger who played on the left, he only loomed inward, like Matías Vargas, but he learned to perform in all attacking positions and also to thrash .

One of his greatest virtues is his physical ability. He has the facility to make great prolonged efforts in a match, his values ​​are high, of the First Division, which leads him to throw off the mark and run at a high rate of intensity throughout the match. Together with his imbalance, they make him an indefatigable footballer.

Even, and apart from separating from his parents (who are already older and over 60 years old), Jofre suffered a cruciate ligament injury a few years after coming to Espanyol. With the help of the psychologist and with a lot of work, she got ahead without consequences or fear. Last year she made the selectivity and in her years of the Residence she has studied English. A privileged physiognomy for football, a head that has evolved a few meters from the Ciudad Deportiva. A player to take into account (he has already attended with the U-19) and who, for the moment, is awakening positive feelings under the orders of Vicente Moreno.