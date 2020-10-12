England star fast bowler Jofra Archer is bowling extremely well, playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. On Sunday, Archer took a very important wicket of David Warner while playing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With this wicket, Joffra Orcher’s lottery has been started and he will get a new gaming Xbox console gift worth 50 thousand rupees.

Actually, the story of Archer getting this gift is very funny. Last month, Sony launched its new Xbox console. Archer tweeted to Xbox UK on the day of launch, saying, “How many wickets do I have to take in the IPL to get a new Xbox console.”