England star fast bowler Jofra Archer is bowling extremely well, playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. On Sunday, Archer took a very important wicket of David Warner while playing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With this wicket, Joffra Orcher’s lottery has been started and he will get a new gaming Xbox console gift worth 50 thousand rupees.
Actually, the story of Archer getting this gift is very funny. Last month, Sony launched its new Xbox console. Archer tweeted to Xbox UK on the day of launch, saying, “How many wickets do I have to take in the IPL to get a new Xbox console.”
Xbox responded by saying that you only have to take the wicket of David Warner. In IPL 13, Archer and Warner were seen for the first time on Sunday. Archer bowled brilliantly, bowling Warner to a score of 48.
After the match was over, Archer reminded Xbox of his promise. After this, the answer came from Xbox, that you should tell your address, we are sending a new Xbox console for you.
Let me tell you that the fight between Warner and Archer is always fantastic. Last month, Archer showed Warner the way to the pavilion four times in the three-match Twenty-Twenty series between England and Australia and the three-match ODI series. Not only this, in the Ashes series played in 2019, Archer took the wicket of Warner three times.
