Joey Meneses’s campaign is heading towards the heights, in the midst of wonderful personal news. During May, “CabaJoey” has managed to increase his batting average from .286 to .295. This is because in the current month, he has not connected unstoppable in only three duels.

In addition, on Teacher’s Day in Mexico (May 15), he gave a lecture in the batter’s box with four hits in five shifts, three of them doubles and managed to push four scores. For Meneses, the duel is his fifth in Major League Baseball (MLB) with at least four hits, second in 2023.

What is also striking is how he has accumulated twelve RBIs in the most recent nine games. The 22 he has ranks as the Nationals leader, tied with CJ Abrams.

Something that adds to Joey’s good time is the arrival of his firstborn. This May 17, Joseph Meneses González was born, the first son of the gunboat and his wife Mitzy. For this reason, “CabaJoey” was placed on the paternity list and will remain inactive for a few days.