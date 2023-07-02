The full results of the autopsy performed in Thailand will be announced in the coming days

Mourning in the world of bodybuilding and fitness influencers: Jo Lindnervery popular bodybuilder on Instagram like Joesthetics and over 8.5 million followers, it is died suddenly at the age of 30struck down by a aneurysm last Friday while he was in Thailand, a country where he had lived for some time now, together with his partner Nichaalso an influencer in the world of fitness.

The announcement of the death of Joesthetics — It was Nicha who gave the sad announcement with a touching post on Instagram and a series of stories in which she recounted the last hours of her partner’s life, since a few days earlier, at the beginning of the week, he had started complain of some pain in the neck: “We didn’t give too much weight to it, until it was too late.” See also 22-year-old basketball player withdrew due to stress and anxiety. He played in the NBA

The young woman was present at the time of the tragedy and thus told it on Instagram: “I was there with him in the room, he put the necklace he had made for me around my neck. We were lying down cuddling, waiting for the moment to go to the gym He was in my arms, it all happened too fast.”

Success on YouTube and Instagram — Jo Lindner, originally from Germany, was very active on Instagram and YouTube, where over the years he had managed to build a large following of fans and supporters by documenting his workouts and body transformation. The young man had never hidden that he was suffering from rare muscle pathology and only a few weeks before his death he said he feared that the intensive training he used to undergo could damage his health.

The memory of my friend Noel Deyzel — Immediately after Nicha’s announcement, her bodybuilder friend also confirmed Jo Lindner’s untimely death Noel Deyzel: “It’s not a joke. His mother asked us to inform people of what happened. I can’t believe it. Rest in peace brother.” See also The América player who did not like his performance against Chivas and could lose ownership

Waiting for autopsy results — Another friend of Lindner, known on YouTube as Vigorous Steveshared a video immediately after the 30-year-old’s death to explain that the cause of death revealed by Nicha is based on the first findings of Thai doctors and that for the complete results of the autopsy it will still take several days.