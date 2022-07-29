What can skater Joep Wennemars do with the seniors this year, after the son of ex-world topper Erben won almost everything in the juniors last season? Direct flames? Or is the 19-year-old Dalfsenaar from Team Jumbo-Visma, who last week completed the second training block of the preparation on the summer ice of Inzell, first in the lee? “It’s only right that my father judges me harshly.”

