Crisis makes creative, 25-year-old Joep Vermeulen can talk about that. Now he lives temporarily in Gendt, but that neighborhood is crumbling. He would love to live with his girlfriend Evie, but how?

They both work full-time in care: he in a nursing home with young people with a distance to the labor market and she in childcare.

Yet there is no affordable house to be found in the wider region. That is why he and his father Geert are now converting an extension in the garden into a home, so that he can live somewhere in a month at least.