Joensuu | Two mystery applicants ran for mayor

There were 22 applicants in the first application round, but only five met the application criteria.

Joensuu In the second round of applications, two applications became mayor, whose sender’s identity could not be confirmed. The application period ended on Monday morning at 9 o’clock. Accepted applications were received in the second application round from six new people.

In the first round of applications a few weeks ago, there were 22 applications. Of them, only 5 met the minimum criteria required of applicants, a higher university degree. There were also applications submitted under false names. The applicant had been entered into the application system, among other things, a tube player from Varka who had not applied for a position. Of the applications that had ambiguities, none met the eligibility criteria for the position.

Chairman of the City Board Jere Nuutinen says that there were more than one applications made with false names in the first round.

“Based on all that hassle, the selection team made an assessment that a second round of applications will be launched.”

On the first one those who applied in the round are still included in the application, i.e. it is a supplementary application. According to the news, after the first round of applications, a change was made to the application: persons whose identity is not known with certainty or who are suspected of using someone else’s identity, will be asked to sign electronically or prove their identity at the city office.

Two of the applicants from the second application could not be contacted, so the applications were not accepted for inclusion in the application.

“I have no idea what names there have been. I haven’t been to read them, but I have received such information from the city administration from those who have been running this,” says Nuutinen.

The names of the two applicants who did not prove their identity will not be published.

In addition, in the second application, two participants in the first application updated their application.

Selection group meets on Monday and makes selections for interviews at the end of the week. Based on the interviews, those who pass the aptitude tests are selected.

The person chosen to replace the retiring city manager is scheduled to take office on September 1.