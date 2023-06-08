Joensuu | The suspected death of a 4-year-old shocks Joensuu: “Infinitely sad matter”

The police suspect that the 4-year-old was killed in Joensuu. The local vicar describes the incident as extremely sad.

“Infinitely sad matter”, says the parish priest of Rantakylä Ari Autio.

The police said on Thursday that they are investigating a suspected homicide in Joensuu, where the victim is a four-year-old child.

The police have not commented on the district in which the suspected homicide is being investigated. Rantakylä is Joensuu’s largest district.

The police have been silent on the details of the case. It is known that two people were arrested on Thursday. The name of the crime is not yet clear, so it could be murder, manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter.

In the parish nothing more is known about what happened. Autio himself says that he read about it in the newspaper.

“The cloud of ignorance is over us,” says Autio.

The parish priest of Joensuu says the same Katri Vilén. He doesn’t have any more detailed information about the case either.

“ “After all, this is extraordinary.”

Thursday was a normal working day at Auti. In the morning, he was blessing the grave of a deceased person unrelated to the case. After that, he saw the seminary students at the church and talked with another priest. At least in the morning, the incident had not sparked a discussion among the young people.

“The message has apparently not yet traveled along the wonderful tentacles of modern communication devices. It may be that when a high school student or younger hears about it, he may be shocked.”

Autio has been a vicar for a long time. The last four years in Joensuu and before that twenty years in Kerava.

“On behalf of the current area, I dare not say anything about what is normal or unusual. When I was at Kerava, I came across three cases where a kindergarten-age child had died in an accident or in some other way. This is exceptional. Usually, if a small child dies, it’s an accident.”

The incident therefore, a funeral service will be held at Joensuu church on Saturday at five in the evening.

“There will be a short devotional at the event, after which the doors will be open until 7 p.m. You can also come to the place to calm down by yourself, and if you need a conversation, there are employees there,” says Vilén.

Vilén says that it was decided to hold the service in that particular church because it is a central place. The choice of a church does not mean that the suspected homicide took place in the inner city.

“When we heard about the case, the thought quickly came to mind that it would be good to organize something like this. Usually, in these types of matters, we turn to the church.”