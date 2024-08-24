Saturday, August 24, 2024
Joensuu | The motorhome was damaged beyond driving in a collision with a bus

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
Joensuu | The motorhome was damaged beyond driving in a collision with a bus
There were no personal injuries in the accident.

in Joensuu there was a crash between a motorhome and a bus on Saturday morning, where the motorhome that hit the side of the bus was damaged to the point of being undriveable.

According to the rescue service of North Karelia, which informed about the accident, the collision happened at half past nine at a road intersection in the center of Joensuu. The bus drove along Papinkatu from the direction of Linnulahti, and the motorhome drove along Sepänkatu in the direction of the city center.

The leader of the rescue team Kristian Järvenpää The rescue service of North Karelia says that at the time of the accident there was a driver and another person on the bus, who was not a passenger, however. Only the driver was in the motorhome.

No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

The rescue service moved the motorhome away from the roadway and cleaned the oil that had leaked from the vehicle at the scene of the accident. The intersection was closed to traffic for about 20 minutes.

