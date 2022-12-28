Joensuu | “Everything was ready” – Tarja Juntunen lost her home just before Christmas

Tarja Juntunen saved herself from the balcony when a fire raged in her home on the eve of Christmas Eve. He spent Christmas in emergency accommodation in a hotel, and there is no information about his return home.

from Joensuu Tarja Juntunen lost her home just before Christmas when a huge fire ripped through a block of flats in the city center last Friday.

Personal injuries were avoided in the fire, but several apartments were destroyed as a result.

In the early morning of December 23, the rescue service was alerted about a building fire in the attic of an apartment building on Suvantokatu.

Juntunen says that he was at peace in his own home at the time.

“I slept and waited for Christmas,” he says.

He says that he woke up a little before three in the morning to the sound of clicking. It sounded like a fire alarm warning that the batteries were dead.

“I went around my triangle and checked that nothing clicks here. There was a slight smell of smoke in the hallway. When I opened the inner door, there was smoke coming out of the door. I saw from the peephole that the stairwell was gray with smoke,” says Juntunen.

Juntunen says that he hastily set off the fire alarm just to be sure, pulled on his shirt and went to the balcony of his apartment on the fourth floor.

After a while, the lift truck of the rescue service came to the scene. The rescuers had to break the windows of Juntunen’s glazed balcony in order to help him onto the stage.

“ “I thought I would have a peaceful Christmas, but it didn’t quite turn out that way.”

Rescue service According to Two people were rescued with the help of a lift truck. One of them was Juntunen, the other his neighbor.

“I was terribly worried about my neighbor. We went to his balcony, the window was broken and he was dragged on stage without a jacket. It was such an urgent departure.”

Those rescued from the fire waited for more information in the bus brought to the scene.

“We were terribly scared,” says Juntunen.

The social services arranged temporary accommodation for 19 people evacuated from their homes in Hotel Kimmel in Joensuu. Tarja Juntunen also went there.

Since there was no way back home, Juntunen spent Christmas in a hotel. However, the Christmas spirit was on the wane.

“I didn’t even remember it was Christmas,” says Juntunen.

“Everything was ready at home. I thought I would have a peaceful Christmas, but it didn’t quite turn out that way.”

Emergency services did not finish the post-fire extinguishing work until Friday afternoon. The police are investigating the cause of the fire together with the rescue service.

The Eastern Finland Police Department said in its press release on December 23 that it does not rule out the possibility that the fire was set on purpose. In their announcement, the police also asked for observations of possible extra movements in the stairwells of Suvantokatu 10, in the attic or in the vicinity of the house in the morning before three o’clock.

The managing director of Jip Isännöinn, the housing company’s housing management agency Toivo Korhonen according to the L-shaped building, the attic floor of the second wing was completely destroyed in the fire. In addition, the roof of the wing had to be almost completely dismantled.

There are a total of four stairs in the building. Residents of the A and B stairs on the Kauppakatu side were able to return to their homes already on Friday, but the apartments on the C and D stairs on the Suvantokatu side are closed for the time being. A fire broke out in the attic just above them.

According to Korhonen, the fire itself did not spread to the apartments. However, there is soot and smoke and water damage in the apartments.

“There has been damage to the apartments as a result of the water used in the extinguishing works. Water has flowed down to the basement,” says Korhonen.

Some of the apartments are also completely without electricity. In addition, there are problems with ventilation.

“This week, the damage survey will begin, so that the true extent of the damage can be determined. After that, the insurance company together with the housing company will be better able to evaluate further measures,” says Korhonen.

Korhonen does not dare to estimate when the apartments would be repaired to habitable condition.

“Extensive corrective measures are required. We’re talking about months. The summer leaves are already on the trees before all the repairs at the fire site are done,” he says.

“ “My home is such a beloved place that this is a huge shock.”

Tarja Juntunen lives on uncertainty. So far, there is no information about when you can return home.

He left Hotel Kimmel’s temporary accommodation on December 27. From there, he went to a friend who lives in his home. His apartment is located in the part of the housing complex that was spared damage.

Juntunen has been able to take a look at his own home a couple of times. The door of the apartment was so swollen from the spilled water that he needed help to open it.

“It didn’t look nice there. The smell was terrible and the mess is terrible. The clothes and everything are ruined,” says Juntunen.

At first, Juntunen didn’t even realize that he was shocked that his own home had been destroyed. It only hit me later.

“I haven’t slept like shit. I’m hard at knitting, but I haven’t been able to knit at all. Now everyone is worried about where the mail will go. My home is such a beloved place that this is a huge shock,” he says.

However, Juntunen is particularly grateful for one thing. Namely, from the clicking sound that woke him up in the middle of the night. It was actually a fire alarm placed in the stairwell, which started making noise soon after it clicked.

“None of my fire alarms went off. Our housing association’s management is so mean that they had put an alarm behind my door,” says Juntunen.

“I don’t know where I would be if I hadn’t woken up. That alarm is a very big reason why I’m sitting here talking now.”