Joensuu | Electric cars appeared in the city, which anyone can use – This is how the system works

Joensuu Last week, the city introduced shared electric cars, which are available to both city employees and city residents.

During office hours, the cars are reserved for city employees. On weekdays after five o'clock and on weekends, city residents can rent cars for their own use. Cars must be returned by seven o'clock on weekday mornings.

Eight Renault Megane e-Tech electric cars are located in the parking garage under the market in the city center, with their charging points.

The electric cars are not owned by the city, but are owned by the shared use operator Omago. It also takes care of car rental, maintenance and insurance.

City engineer Tero Toivanen states that electric cars reduce exhaust gas emissions and contribute to the city's climate goal.

“At the same time, the townspeople are offered the opportunity to use the equipment, when they are not in use by our employees,” he says.

Townspeople can rent cars through the operator's app or website. In connection with the registration, the renter's driving license is also checked. Renting fully electric cars costs eight euros per hour or 60 euros per day. The car can be rented for the shortest possible time.

According to Toivanen, in the past the city's personnel have used traditional combustion engine cars for working hours. Some have used their own cars for mileage allowances.

Now the city replaced the combustion engine cars with eight electric cars. If necessary, the number of electric cars can be increased to ten. The idea is that even those who used their own car will use the city's electric cars in the future.

At the same time, the idea arose that city dwellers could also use electric cars outside of office hours. According to Toivanen, in Joensuu, which has 78,000 inhabitants, there were no shared cars in public use before. Some housing associations have carpools.

“This is now an excellent opportunity. We set out to test whether such a system would work in Joensuu,” says Toivanen.

Operator Omago also has shared electric cars in, for example, Jyväskylä, Vaasa and Pietarsaari.

Vaasa, with a population of 69,000, has had three shared electric cars for just under two years. The principle is the same as in Joensuu: on weekdays, the cars are reserved for city employees, but outside office hours they can be rented by city residents.

Vaasa's three shared cars are called Mini-Lifts, because they are part of Lift, i.e. public transport in the Vaasa region – and they are the same color as city buses.

Vaasa the city's director of municipal engineering Jukka Talven there are good experiences with shared cars.

“It seems that the other use is a little more than half of the total use, and the work use is a little less than half. They are moving well”, says Talvi.

“I myself have used them for work and also in my free time. For example, last Midsummer we went with the family on the Mini-Lift. My car was in the workshop at the time and we were able to travel when I took the Mini-Lift. A family of four was able to spend Midsummer just fine.”