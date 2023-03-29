Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Joensuu apartment building fire | A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vandalism

March 29, 2023
Homeland|Joensuu apartment building fire

A man has been arrested as a suspect for the Christmas fire in Joensuu, says Eastern Finland police.

About A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vandalism related to the fire in an apartment building in Joensuu in December, Eastern Finland’s police department says.

According to the release, the police arrested the man a week ago. The man was arrested last Friday in the district court of North Karelia.

Fire caught fire the night before last Christmas Eve in the attic storage and roof structures of an apartment building located in the center of Joensuu. Twenty people were evacuated from the house due to the fire.

There were no injuries, but some of the apartments in the house were destroyed.

Read more: “Everything was ready” – Tarja Juntunen lost her home just before Christmas

