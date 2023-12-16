Joensuu | Alko's staff fled from the liquor store to the back room

A man who packed more than 20 bottles into two baskets was immediately caught in Alko's yard.

A drunkard the man scared the Joensuu Eno Alko staff into the back room, then collected a total of 21 bottles of alcoholic beverages in two baskets and carried them out of the store.

The incident happened on Saturday a little before the shop's closing time, the police informs.

The police arrested the man immediately from Alko's yard. The drinks worth a total of around 700 euros were returned intact. The police are investigating the incident as a theft.