Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Joensuu | Alko's staff fled from the liquor store to the back room

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Joensuu | Alko's staff fled from the liquor store to the back room

A man who packed more than 20 bottles into two baskets was immediately caught in Alko's yard.

A drunkard the man scared the Joensuu Eno Alko staff into the back room, then collected a total of 21 bottles of alcoholic beverages in two baskets and carried them out of the store.

The incident happened on Saturday a little before the shop's closing time, the police informs.

The police arrested the man immediately from Alko's yard. The drinks worth a total of around 700 euros were returned intact. The police are investigating the incident as a theft.

#Joensuu #Alko39s #staff #fled #liquor #store #room

See also  View the results and standings in the top European competitions here
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cambuur coach De Jong is furious after misconduct by his own fans: 'A few idiots have no sense'

Cambuur coach De Jong is furious after misconduct by his own fans: 'A few idiots have no sense'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result