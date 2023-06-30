Joensuu | Accident at Circus Finlandia: The killer rider was injured, the performance was interrupted

The accident happened during the so-called death rush.

Circus Finlandia an accident occurred at the show in Joensuu on Thursday. According to the rescue service of North Karelia, one person was injured in the incident and was transported for investigations.

The rescue service tells HS that it was a hit-and-run. It is a show where motorcyclists ride in a metal cage.

Firefighter on duty Lauri Hirvonen says that only one person was injured in the situation. When the rescue service arrived, the circus performance had already been stopped.

The incident was reported earlier Karelian.