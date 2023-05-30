In the tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” various love relationships are created, as well as breakups. While Alessia and Jimmy will have to find a way to avoid reprisals from Diego Montalban, Macarena will have a more complicated mission: choose between Mike Miller, to whom she has just gotten engaged, and joel gonzaleswith whom he would form one of the most anticipated couples by the followers of this popular Peruvian series.

Joel will ask Macarena to be his “skinny”

In chapter 229 of “There is room at the bottom”, Macarena will have to make a difficult decision. Even though she’s engaged to Mike Miller, a new obstacle will arise. Joel Gonzales, her best friend, has decided to confess her love to her after realizing that he really loves her. As shown in the preview on Monday, May 29, the firstborn of “Charito” will look for Diego Montalbán’s sister and, accompanied by a bouquet of roses, will try to saw the “backward Gringo.”

Joel has made this decision after thinking about it for many chapters. He was determined since before the appearance of the ‘backward Gringo’; however, that was the reason he backed down and tried to get them to break up anyway. Although none of his plans worked out, in the end it came to fruition after the boxing match between the two. A detail that the ‘boy with a fish face’ does not know is that ‘Maca’ has become engaged to Mike. In the end, Macarena will have to make a difficult decision.

What is “Al fondo hay sitio” about?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is an América TV production that tells the story of the confrontations between the Gonzales family and Maldini. Despite their social differences, you can see how the feelings between their characters flourish. Its episodes are broadcast Monday through Friday from 8:40 pm on América TV, after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna.”

