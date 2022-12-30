There is little time left for the series of The Last of Us is presented on streaming platforms and television channels, an event that many fans of the brand PlayStation are looking forward to it. And something that people should keep in mind is that some aspects of the story are going to be changed, including the behavior of the characters.

The writers of the series, Neil Druckman and Craig MazinThey commented that it will have certain details that are far from behaving like the avatar we saw throughout the first video game. Mentioning that he will have stress attacks from time to time, and to that is added the disorder that life in the apocalypse has given to the elderly man.

This is what he told you Neil Druckman to the medium known as The New Yorker:

He is hard of hearing for one thing due to being shot. His knees ache every time he stands up. I guess there’s a tone where Tom Cruise can do anything. But I like my middle-aged people.

That means that the carefree attitude that Joel has in the game is going to go into the background, this to have a more down-to-earth script that reveals a reality more in line with a person his age. This can also go for Elliewho also in the game is seen as carefree despite the dangers out there.

Remember that the series premieres the next January 16.

Via: The New Yorker

Editor’s note: With each passing news, the excitement to see the series grows more and more. Highly anxious to get up that January 16, turn on the television and lose myself in the 80 minutes of that first episode.