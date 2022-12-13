The war continues on “At the bottom there is room”! After Francesca and Diego, both drunk, challenged the Gonzales family, the América Televisión series still has a lot to show regarding the fun competitions between both sides. In fact, a new advance of chapter 122 has shown that Joel and Macarena will now be rivals in a singing contest.

If you do not want to miss the next episode, here is the complete guide.

“AFHS” 2022, Episode 122 – Trailer

What happened in chapter 121 of “There is room at the bottom” 2022?

Chapter 121 “At the bottom there is room” focused on the hilarious competition between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbans. Thus, the first challenges were leaving hilarious scenes, like the one in which Hiro almost vomits on ‘Tito’, or some a little more serious, like the one in which July, Cristóbal and Catalina starred.

When does “AFHS” 2022 episode 122 premiere?

Chapter 122 of “AFHS” 2022 will hit TV this Tuesday, December 13. In this new installment of the show, we will see that the war will take a new course.

When is “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022 broadcast?

“At the bottom there is room 2022″ It broadcasts its episodes from Monday to Friday, just after “EEG” ends its broadcast.

“There is room at the bottom” 2022: schedule by country

If you live in Peru, you can see “At the bottom there is room” 2022 from 8.40 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

What channel is America TV?

Direct TV: Channel 194 (SD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar Tv: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro Tv: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: Channel 4

Vision Peru: Channel 4

Best Cable: Channel 4

Star Globalcom: Channel 13

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

In case you don’t know, América TV can be seen online totally FREE. How is it possible? Thanks to the América TVGO streaming service, with which you can access live broadcasts of “At the bottom there is room” and other titles in the channel’s programming.