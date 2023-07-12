Last Monday we announced that a profile that was beginning to sound and could be on the political board is the businessman Joel Valenzuela RomeroWe also point out that during the recent meeting he had with José Ramón López Beltrán, son of President López Obrador, he made a proposal to participate for the municipal presidency of Culiacán.

Yesterday THE DEBATE published a very interesting political analysis paper on the profile of the young businessman as a possible candidate in 2024 and in the one with eight columns came the question: Joel Valenzuela, will he seek the mayor’s office of Culiacán? The answer came the same day and personally it was a surprise.

This publishing house interviewed Joel Valenzuela Yesterday, the answer was: “Yes, I would be interested in taking part in a position in which I can help and contribute to improving my city.” Neither the water is clearer, the businessman yes it fits to participate in the elections next year, then he could be taking José Ramón López Beltrán at his word.

It should be noted that the friendship of Joel Valenzuela Romero and Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran It is from several years ago, it is also important to highlight that Jova Jr. is a fresh profile, prepared, with an important business career and had an outstanding job at the head of the Red Crosshe touched the hard stage of the covid-19 pandemic.

with this trajectory joel valenzuela jr He has shown that he has a draw, add that he would be a new face in politics, so keep an eye on him and don’t rule him out to appear on next year’s ballots, because he has already entered the race, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. All roads point to the Rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Jesús Madueña could be linked to process. Almost for nothing, he will attend the hearings that he has next Friday, July 14, and the second will be the following Friday, the 21st of this month.

For her part, the Attorney General Sara Bruna Quiñonez He has already announced that they have enough elements to link to the process. A point of no return has definitely been reached in this case, the demonstrations and pressures organized from the leadership of the uas Little or nothing will be of use, nor do we believe the march will manage to intimidate the authorities. It is no longer in the political field, it has gone to the judicial.

sinaloa. A few days ago we gave the exclusive that a request for the expulsion of local deputies from the party had reached the PRI Party Justice Commission, yesterday the legislators Ricardo Madrid and Cinthia Valenzuela They calmly declared that they do not intend to give up the tricolor. Nor did they put on the jacket. So everything stays the same.

We will see how this request from a militant progresses so that the local deputies lose their party rights, we also need to know the names of those who were pointed out. It will be very interesting, for now the president of the PRI, Paola Garate he handles the case cautiously and will limit himself to talking about it.

Diary. Next Friday the candidate for the presidency of the Republic for Brunette, Claudia Sheinbaum will have tour in Culiacán and Los MochisUntil yesterday the agenda was not yet available, but it was already confirmed for the visit. Earrings of details.

Political Memory. “In politics, only those who set the candle where the air blows are successful; never who pretends that the air blows where he puts the candle ”: Antonio Machado.

@HectorPonce99

In case you didn’t read it: