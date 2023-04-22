Joel’s saddest moment in “At the bottom there is room” It arrived in chapter 202 of the América TV series. After being rejected by Group 6, finally the quota for a new member was won by the least expected by the fans. Jimmy joined Group 7 and will now begin a tour from Las Nuevas Lomas throughout Peru. Thus, a large stage was set up in the middle of the track and ‘Niño Pez’ took the opportunity to get on and sing a song without anyone seeing him. What happened and how did Macarena react?

Joel did not succeed in music and sang alone

What is the worst that can happen to someone who dreams of being a professional musician? Let his little brother get fame overnight. This is what happened with Joel and Jimmy, so “Niño Pez” did not miss the moment to get on stage before the Group 7 presentation to imagine that he was singing in front of all his fans.

Of course, far from being a funny moment, deep down this is a sad situation, as it shows that, despite all his efforts with his video clips on YouTube, the eldest son of “Charito” has hit rock bottom as an artist. And this unfortunate scene was seen by none other than Macarena, who misses who he was once her best friend, but who he lost after the arrival of Mike Miller on the series.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, inAmerica TV, Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América tvGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with TV. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

