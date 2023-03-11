Chapter 174 “At the bottom there is room” It has been surprising more than one. The América TV series presented the new song by Joel Gonzales for Mike, which would be part two of the “Rap del gringo atrasador”. In this, Diego Montalbán also made an appearance, the brother of the lover of Anita Miller’s son.

This generated the indignation of Mike, who went to look for Joel at his house to claim him. Macarena went after him and prevented him from hitting his best friend at the door of his house. Jimmy’s brother told him that he only makes music, but Mike didn’t believe him. Francesca’s friend remembered everything he suffered in the streets when the ‘Pez Boy’ premiered his first song with Nicolás de las Casas.

Watch the scene HERE