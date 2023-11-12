Joel Kiviranta signed an NHL contract.

Joel Kiviranta has signed a contract with the Colorado Avalanche that lasts until the end of this season.

Kiviranta, 27, sought a playing spot at the Avalanche training camp in the fall. When an NHL spot didn’t open up, the Finnish winger signed an AHL contract with the farm club Colorado Eagles. Kiviranta has played ten AHL games for the Eagles with a score of 2+4.

Kiviranta left for North America after the spring 2019 world championship. In his previous NHL career, he has represented Colorado’s divisional enemy Dallas. In the fall 2020 bubble elimination games, Kiviranta became the talk of Kiekkomaailma after scoring a hat trick in the 2nd round stoppage match specifically in the Avalanche net.