'At the bottom there is room' has had the good initiative of releasing small previews of what we will see in this season 11, which is about to premiere. We had previously seen the drama version of the relationship between Cristóbal and July, the new role of father that 'Tito' will have and the famous couple 'Tortolita' by Don Gilberto, which suggests that we will soon know his identity.

However, this time America Television surprised us with some shocking images of Joel Gonzales, which have caused a great stir on social networks. In them, we see how he is chased by hitmen and by Maruja (played by Lucia de la Cruz), who does not forgive him for refusing to marry his niece Patty, while both were at the altar. Now the 'fish face' will become the most hated and wanted character in the Nuevas Lomas.

What is the new promotional trailer for 'At the bottom there is site 11' about?

In the new preview of the next season of 'AFHS', we see a Joel Gonzales extremely desperate to protect his life. He is even wearing dark glasses trying to go unnoticed on public roads. However, at that moment some hitmen appear and try to kill him, but he manages to escape, although he is slightly hit by a car.

It seems that the danger has passed for Joel, but he did not expect to meet Maruja, who was waiting for him at the top of a building with a rifle in her hand. In the trailer, we see how she points at Joel's face and shoots, closing with her famous phrase: “I always shoot it“.

What did they say on the networks about the new advance?

Many followers of Joel Gonzales were concerned about the new development. They fear that the character played by actor Erick Elera will lose his life, which would give a surprising twist to the plot. 'El Cara de Pez' told Patty that he did not love her while they were both at the altar, which now caused the Pichilingue family to want to commit an attack against the member of the Gonzales.

Who are the new characters that will be in 'AFHS 11'?

The return of the Spanish actress was confirmed Alex Bejar, who will resume her role as 'Laia Sanz' in search of recovering Cristóbal's love and being the bone of contention in his relationship with July. In addition, they joined David Villanueva, who will play Laia's father in fiction and could have an interest in Charito. Also announced was the participation of Nidia Bermejo.

Another notable addition to the 'AFHS 11' recordings is that of Adriana Campos Salazar, known for her important role in the series 'Dad in Distress'. The 17-year-old actress could play the role of 'Tito's' daughter, according to a theory from fans of the series.

Alex Béjar will play Laia again in 'AFHS 11'. Photo: América Television.

When does season 11 of Al Fondo Hay Sitio premiere?

Although América Televisión has not confirmed the exact date of the premiere of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio 11', it seems to be a fact that it will be this Monday, April 8, 2024. The reason is that the novel 'Súper Ada', which occupied the 'AFHS' when it ended (8:30 pm), will have its last episode on Friday, April 5.

