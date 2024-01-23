The Cameroonian MVP of the Philadelphia 76ers, who surpasses Michael Jordan's numbers in statistics, started playing basketball at the age of 16 and learned to shoot three-pointers with a tutorial from random people on YouTube
Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:02
«When I retire I want to make sure they say: no one could stop him offensively or defensively. “I'd like to think I'm a fucking monster.” Joel Embiid (Cameroon, 1994), the superstar of the Philadelphia 76ers and most valuable player of the season in the NBA last…
#Joel #Embiid #fucking #monster #denied #watching #NBA #history #points
Leave a Reply