It seems that the years have not passed in the life of the singer Joel Elizalde, who after his last presentation in Mazatlán in 2006 and after having retired from the stage for a long time, continues to preserve that great voice, with which he once again He returned to the Bacanora room on Saturday, May 27, to perform on the stage of the Expo Feria Ganadera, before his audience and fans of his music.

The eldest heir to the Elizalde dynasty pleased all his audience.

memories and nostalgia

The eldest heir to the Elizalde dynasty, who began as a professional singer at the age of 24, receiving the support of his father, the late and famous singer Lalo “el gallo” Elizalde, took the stage accompanied by the Nueva Banda de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, provoking from the first minutes an immense emotion among the attendees and particularly their fans, who were already looking forward to it. After interpreting his first songs, Joel Elizalde greeted the attendees, likewise he thanked them for accompanying him on that night that he said brought him nostalgia because it was precisely in the Banacora room where he had his last performance in 2006, on a stage where Jenni performed. Rivera and in which his brother Valentín Elizalde was also contemplated to act.

The audience sang and danced to Joel Elizalde’s songs.

music show

As planned and as he also let his audience know, Joel Elizalde offered a night with the best of his music, from cumbias, rancheritos and even corridos. He also had special guests, including his son Joel Elizalde Junior, who also demonstrated a good voice and talent for music.

During the more than three hours of the show, the public, in addition to appreciating the great voice of the singer and dancing to each of his songs, was also able to see a simple Joel Elizalde, wanting to continue singing and who does not give up despite being in wheelchair, since it was he himself who told them that as long as they continue to support their music there will be Joel for a while.