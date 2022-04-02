PSV started the away match against FC Twente dramatically and were already 3-0 behind within 25 minutes. It was still 3-3, but the Eindhoven team could not prevent Ajax from extending the lead to four points. Joël Drommel was guilty.

“We started very badly. Especially me”, Drommel immediately put his hand in his own bosom afterwards. “Two goals were my fault. Sometimes you experience such matches, but that should not happen. You are disappointed, but you always have to keep your head up”, according to the PSV goalkeeper at ESPN†

It hurt him that the much-discussed Drommel fell through the ice against his old club: ,,Before the international break, I kept a clean sheet three times and I did reasonably well. Then this one hits hard, but you have to keep fighting. What my teammates said? That I had to keep my head up and that the season is still a few weeks away. Everything is still possible. We have to stay positive, but it's all going to be very important now so it's a shame you're missing points here. The only positive thing is that after a 3-0 deficit you still make it 3-3," said Drommel.

The PSV keeper also felt guilty about something else. He made a small tour of the FC Twente crowd, which he hadn’t said goodbye to since his departure. ,,I don’t know if that was smart after such a game. Not really useful. I didn’t play a good game so maybe it’s smart to do it at a different time. I hadn’t said goodbye yet, but maybe I should have done this next year or another time.”