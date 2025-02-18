Joel’s conscience regret after to have been unfaithful To his girlfriend, Andrea, in The island of temptationsled him to make a drastic decision before reaching the final stretch of reality. “I need to have it face to face“, he transmitted to Sandra Barneda In the bonfire.

“I want a confrontation bonfire with AndreaI can’t do it anymore and I want to give him the necessary explanations, “he explained. Joel was very regretted having kissed the tempting, which only happened at a given time.

Sandra warned him the consequences: “It can be negative for you, she can denote or accept coming.” The boy accepted the risk of leaving the adventure without being able to talk to his girlfriend. “I think you will understand the mistake I have made and I hope we go together“He said.

“I don’t want to see the images,” Joel added. “If I have something to do, that you feel by my side and I will see them with her,” he said, Without knowing that she had also fallen into temptation with Borja In his villa.

Sandra transmitted the message to Andrea. “I don’t understand what Now that I’m fine and enjoying this“He said.” I’m still in love with Joel, although I am comfortable with Borja, but I can’t go from one day to another, “he confessed.

The last thing that could be seen in the program was the welcome of the presenter to Joel at the stake, although It was not revealed if, finally, Andrea went or not. Not even in advance.