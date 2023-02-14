Joel seemed to have the character development fans were asking for, thanks to his new job as a mechanic. However, he repeats the impossible love story again, but now with Macarena.

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” revived plots with a new generation of characters. One of these is Macarena, who ended up conquering Joel’s heart without wanting to, but the youngest of the Gonzales will not have it easy for both of them to end up together.

As we saw in chapter 155 of “AFHS”, Mike returned and is now the new suitor for Diego Montalbán’s sister. He not only has the approval of the Maldini-Montalbán, but also the interest of Maca. That has surprised fans, as she has always been reluctant to make commitments and the pressure that comes with it.

Joel opened a car shop and invited Macarena, but she couldn’t attend because she had an appointment with Mike. Given this, she could not stand her jealousy and decided to tell his “eternal rival” that something happened between them, rekindling their old rivalry and making us remember their old battle to win Fernanda’s heart.

“When we met, his click was inevitable,” he said, implying that they kissed. “I had to ask her to turn her intensity down. I didn’t mean to tell you, but I’m warning you. She’s salty,” she added.

An old rivalry returns. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

During their date, Mike asked Macarena if she did indeed have a past with her neighbor. She told him that they are best friends and that she gets along with Charo, so they spend a lot of time together. In addition, she clarified that, although they kissed in the past for one reason or another, she never saw him with other eyes.

In the last minutes, ‘Maca’ is going to claim Joel for his actions, which could harm their new relationship. To everyone’s surprise, the youngest of the Gonzales confessed that he did it out of jealousy of her and that he did develop stronger feelings for her.