Will you no longer marry Patty? In episode 370 of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel will find himself between a rock and a hard place, since he discovered that he did not forget Macarena Like I thought I had. Given this, the 'Fish face' He started to think about why this was happening just before his marriage to the delivery girl, since he was quite happy with her, so he remembered all the moments with 'Maca', from the moment he noticed her, the kiss they gave and their enmity.

That's why he decided to take refuge in work, which motivated him to go to his workshop, however, that was not enough, since he couldn't get 'Mike's' girlfriend out of his mind. This was not unrelated to Gasparwho decided to ask him what was wrong, so 'Charo''s eldest son decided to tell him everything he felt and confessed that he was in love with his neighbor: “Macarena moves the floor for me”.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 370: schedule, channel and where to watch online

How did Joel discover that he likes Macarena in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

After several people emphasized that Macarena It was his “soul mate”, JoeHe began to think more about Diego Montalbán's sister, which motivated him to go visit her, in order to discard any feelings and so that he could focus once and for all on making his vows for marriage with Patty. Already at his house, Joel told him that he was blocked and that he couldn't think of anything, so he asked him for help.

It was there that he asked her if there was anything that had her stressed, in which 'Bruise' She told him that she didn't know how to put together the napkins and that she couldn't sleep well, something that was not in the child's interest. 'Fish face'. However, the artist wanted to help her friend, so she suggested he try her dance steps. That's how she took his hand, something that made 'The Legend''s heart race, who had to make up an excuse to quickly leave the place so as not to do something crazy.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Joel and Macarena are the ideal couple, according to science, and they frustrate Patty and Mike

How did Gaspar react when he found out about Joel's feelings?

After leaving Macarena's house, joel He went to take refuge in his workshop, where he confessed everything to Gaspar, who had asked him what was wrong with him when he saw him very nervous. After hearing from his boss that Mike's girlfriend was “moving the floor” for him, 'Teresita's' boyfriend slapped him hard, with the aim of making him see reason and that he couldn't think of another person a few minutes away. days before his wedding with Patty took place.

In order to help you, Gaspar She suggested that he get to work, because that would be the only way for him to stop thinking about her, and also not to see her, not to speak to her and not to establish any type of contact with 'Maca', something that he complied with. the completeness, since later, when he was heading home, the 'gringa', as he affectionately called her, passed along the word to him to agree on some things about the wedding; However, 'Jimmy's' brother walked straight past him without paying attention to his insistent call.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': exclusive images of the wedding between Joel and Patty come to light on TikTok

Gaspar confronted his boss for thinking about someone else when he is a few days away from getting married. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Joel #confessed #feelings #Macarena #sincere #39At #bottom #room39 #floor #moves

Will you no longer marry Patty? In episode 370 of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel will find himself between a rock and a hard place, since he discovered that he did not forget Macarena Like I thought I had. Given this, the 'Fish face' He started to think about why this was happening just before his marriage to the delivery girl, since he was quite happy with her, so he remembered all the moments with 'Maca', from the moment he noticed her, the kiss they gave and their enmity.

That's why he decided to take refuge in work, which motivated him to go to his workshop, however, that was not enough, since he couldn't get 'Mike's' girlfriend out of his mind. This was not unrelated to Gasparwho decided to ask him what was wrong, so 'Charo''s eldest son decided to tell him everything he felt and confessed that he was in love with his neighbor: “Macarena moves the floor for me”.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 370: schedule, channel and where to watch online

How did Joel discover that he likes Macarena in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

After several people emphasized that Macarena It was his “soul mate”, JoeHe began to think more about Diego Montalbán's sister, which motivated him to go visit her, in order to discard any feelings and so that he could focus once and for all on making his vows for marriage with Patty. Already at his house, Joel told him that he was blocked and that he couldn't think of anything, so he asked him for help.

It was there that he asked her if there was anything that had her stressed, in which 'Bruise' She told him that she didn't know how to put together the napkins and that she couldn't sleep well, something that was not in the child's interest. 'Fish face'. However, the artist wanted to help her friend, so she suggested he try her dance steps. That's how she took his hand, something that made 'The Legend''s heart race, who had to make up an excuse to quickly leave the place so as not to do something crazy.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Joel and Macarena are the ideal couple, according to science, and they frustrate Patty and Mike

How did Gaspar react when he found out about Joel's feelings?

After leaving Macarena's house, joel He went to take refuge in his workshop, where he confessed everything to Gaspar, who had asked him what was wrong with him when he saw him very nervous. After hearing from his boss that Mike's girlfriend was “moving the floor” for him, 'Teresita's' boyfriend slapped him hard, with the aim of making him see reason and that he couldn't think of another person a few minutes away. days before his wedding with Patty took place.

In order to help you, Gaspar She suggested that he get to work, because that would be the only way for him to stop thinking about her, and also not to see her, not to speak to her and not to establish any type of contact with 'Maca', something that he complied with. the completeness, since later, when he was heading home, the 'gringa', as he affectionately called her, passed along the word to him to agree on some things about the wedding; However, 'Jimmy's' brother walked straight past him without paying attention to his insistent call.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': exclusive images of the wedding between Joel and Patty come to light on TikTok

Gaspar confronted his boss for thinking about someone else when he is a few days away from getting married. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Joel #confessed #feelings #Macarena #sincere #39At #bottom #room39 #floor #moves

Will you no longer marry Patty? In episode 370 of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel will find himself between a rock and a hard place, since he discovered that he did not forget Macarena Like I thought I had. Given this, the 'Fish face' He started to think about why this was happening just before his marriage to the delivery girl, since he was quite happy with her, so he remembered all the moments with 'Maca', from the moment he noticed her, the kiss they gave and their enmity.

That's why he decided to take refuge in work, which motivated him to go to his workshop, however, that was not enough, since he couldn't get 'Mike's' girlfriend out of his mind. This was not unrelated to Gasparwho decided to ask him what was wrong, so 'Charo''s eldest son decided to tell him everything he felt and confessed that he was in love with his neighbor: “Macarena moves the floor for me”.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 370: schedule, channel and where to watch online

How did Joel discover that he likes Macarena in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

After several people emphasized that Macarena It was his “soul mate”, JoeHe began to think more about Diego Montalbán's sister, which motivated him to go visit her, in order to discard any feelings and so that he could focus once and for all on making his vows for marriage with Patty. Already at his house, Joel told him that he was blocked and that he couldn't think of anything, so he asked him for help.

It was there that he asked her if there was anything that had her stressed, in which 'Bruise' She told him that she didn't know how to put together the napkins and that she couldn't sleep well, something that was not in the child's interest. 'Fish face'. However, the artist wanted to help her friend, so she suggested he try her dance steps. That's how she took his hand, something that made 'The Legend''s heart race, who had to make up an excuse to quickly leave the place so as not to do something crazy.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Joel and Macarena are the ideal couple, according to science, and they frustrate Patty and Mike

How did Gaspar react when he found out about Joel's feelings?

After leaving Macarena's house, joel He went to take refuge in his workshop, where he confessed everything to Gaspar, who had asked him what was wrong with him when he saw him very nervous. After hearing from his boss that Mike's girlfriend was “moving the floor” for him, 'Teresita's' boyfriend slapped him hard, with the aim of making him see reason and that he couldn't think of another person a few minutes away. days before his wedding with Patty took place.

In order to help you, Gaspar She suggested that he get to work, because that would be the only way for him to stop thinking about her, and also not to see her, not to speak to her and not to establish any type of contact with 'Maca', something that he complied with. the completeness, since later, when he was heading home, the 'gringa', as he affectionately called her, passed along the word to him to agree on some things about the wedding; However, 'Jimmy's' brother walked straight past him without paying attention to his insistent call.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': exclusive images of the wedding between Joel and Patty come to light on TikTok

Gaspar confronted his boss for thinking about someone else when he is a few days away from getting married. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Joel #confessed #feelings #Macarena #sincere #39At #bottom #room39 #floor #moves

Will you no longer marry Patty? In episode 370 of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel will find himself between a rock and a hard place, since he discovered that he did not forget Macarena Like I thought I had. Given this, the 'Fish face' He started to think about why this was happening just before his marriage to the delivery girl, since he was quite happy with her, so he remembered all the moments with 'Maca', from the moment he noticed her, the kiss they gave and their enmity.

That's why he decided to take refuge in work, which motivated him to go to his workshop, however, that was not enough, since he couldn't get 'Mike's' girlfriend out of his mind. This was not unrelated to Gasparwho decided to ask him what was wrong, so 'Charo''s eldest son decided to tell him everything he felt and confessed that he was in love with his neighbor: “Macarena moves the floor for me”.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' season 10 episode 370: schedule, channel and where to watch online

How did Joel discover that he likes Macarena in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

After several people emphasized that Macarena It was his “soul mate”, JoeHe began to think more about Diego Montalbán's sister, which motivated him to go visit her, in order to discard any feelings and so that he could focus once and for all on making his vows for marriage with Patty. Already at his house, Joel told him that he was blocked and that he couldn't think of anything, so he asked him for help.

It was there that he asked her if there was anything that had her stressed, in which 'Bruise' She told him that she didn't know how to put together the napkins and that she couldn't sleep well, something that was not in the child's interest. 'Fish face'. However, the artist wanted to help her friend, so she suggested he try her dance steps. That's how she took his hand, something that made 'The Legend''s heart race, who had to make up an excuse to quickly leave the place so as not to do something crazy.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Joel and Macarena are the ideal couple, according to science, and they frustrate Patty and Mike

How did Gaspar react when he found out about Joel's feelings?

After leaving Macarena's house, joel He went to take refuge in his workshop, where he confessed everything to Gaspar, who had asked him what was wrong with him when he saw him very nervous. After hearing from his boss that Mike's girlfriend was “moving the floor” for him, 'Teresita's' boyfriend slapped him hard, with the aim of making him see reason and that he couldn't think of another person a few minutes away. days before his wedding with Patty took place.

In order to help you, Gaspar She suggested that he get to work, because that would be the only way for him to stop thinking about her, and also not to see her, not to speak to her and not to establish any type of contact with 'Maca', something that he complied with. the completeness, since later, when he was heading home, the 'gringa', as he affectionately called her, passed along the word to him to agree on some things about the wedding; However, 'Jimmy's' brother walked straight past him without paying attention to his insistent call.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': exclusive images of the wedding between Joel and Patty come to light on TikTok

Gaspar confronted his boss for thinking about someone else when he is a few days away from getting married. Photo: composition LR/América TV

#Joel #confessed #feelings #Macarena #sincere #39At #bottom #room39 #floor #moves