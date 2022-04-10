This weekend the corresponding match day 13 of Mexican soccer took place between the Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna in the ‘Gigante de Acero’, the duel ended with a satisfactory balance for the Sultana del Norte team due to the minimal advantage of 1-0 with a score in the last minutes of louis romo.
However, the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich suffered more, after the Costa Rican striker, Joel Campbell He will miss a penalty before the end of the first half and, in addition, he will be expelled from the field of play at minute 75, leaving his team at a numerical disadvantage.
Fortunately for the Caribbean player, his poor performance in the game did not cause the local team to keep the three points, although they suffered a little more, in the end they won against the Warriors.
In added time of the first half he took a penalty, but sent it aside and later in the second half he was sent off for a strong tackle on Ronaldo Prieto.
In the end, the Monterrey team rose to sixth place in the general classification with 19 points, the product of five wins, four draws and three losses, in addition to having one game pending.
