In chapter 215 of “There is room at the bottom”, Joel and Mike agreed to fight in a boxing ring, after the restraining order in favor of Macarena. In the América TV series, the son of Anita Miller He couldn’t stand Jimmy’s brother’s attitude and challenged him to a duel. This was accepted by the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ and is now looking for a trainer. To do this, he went to visit Don Gilberto at his winery and asked him to help him, just as they once helped Rocky.

Teresita’s father ended up accepting Joel’s idea. Now, we will see how ‘don Gil’ will train the owner of the workshop “La leyenda” for his next duel with the ‘backward gringo’, which worries the sister of Diego Montalbán, the chef at Francesca’s. VIDEO: America TV.

