The Competition Committee will assess this Wednesday a sanction or at least a file opening for both Joel Robles and Manuel Pellegrini for what they said after the match against Real Madrid. The goalkeeper, who had said at the time that he “always” went for the big time in refereeing matters, apologized after the game in Getafe: “A penalty? I would be a bit surprised. You also have to understand that we come to two thousand revolutions after the game and I have never doubted the professionalism of the referees. In fact, in the warm-up, I spoke with Martínez Munuera to apologize because they also deserve it, that we give them affection because they are also under great pressure and a lot of criticism. “

“You know how I am, I will not doubt your professionalism because They are great professionals and they will want to show their best level in each game. It’s understandable a bit, but I never doubt his professionalism, “added the goalkeeper.

Joel also referred to the bad game in Getafe: “They passed us by in the first half, we had no choice. I am annoyed because we came from a good dynamic, but we are clear that we must get up and think about the Valencia game, which is a final for us and we must get the three points yes or yes “.

“There is no time to complain, spirits are important, we are very hurt because it is not what we wanted for this meeting in Getafe, but to continue working very hard, more than ever, all united by Valencia “, finished the goal.