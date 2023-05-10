the quarrels between joel and mike will reach their maximum peak in “Al fondo hay sitio”. In chapter 215 of the América TV series, the ‘Fish Face’ and the ‘backward Gringo’ crossed paths again on the street and, before continuing to fight over Macarena, they fixed their problems in a heart-stopping boxing match that will take place in the next episode. For this, both fighters were trained by their respective ‘couches’: Don Gilberto and Pacho, who have experience in the field due to their past lives. How was the hard training and what did you bet?

Joel and Mike to ‘Rocky’ in “In the background there is room”

Everything is set. Joel and Mike will fight in a boxing ring under a bet that could change everything. If the young Gonzales wins, the businessman Miller will have to participate in the video clip of ‘Gringo atrasador 3’ to close the trilogy. But if Macarena’s boyfriend becomes the winner, the ‘Fish Face’ will have to abandon his name of ‘The Legend’ and stop saying his popular phrase “Cue, cue, cue, cue”.

In order to reach your full potential, Don Gilberto and Pacho They trained their respective opponents. While Joel worked out at his house with improvised instruments, Mike went to a gym to prepare himself in the best way. Likewise, the fight was announced in Nuevas Lomas by Félix, who already made even his own betting pool on the fight. Who will be the winner? The answer will come in the next episodes of “AFHS”.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

“At the bottom there is room” can be seen from the first season to the current one only through a subscription to America TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

