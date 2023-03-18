WWE came to “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 179 of the América TV series, Joel tried to apologize to Mike, but they both ended up hitting each other. After being confronted by Macarena, who claimed the “Pez Boy” for his most recent video with Diego Montalbán, Charito’s eldest son had no choice but to approach to apologize, but when he crossed the track to speak with the businessman Miller, this gave him a tremendous right hand and left him on the floor. What followed were pure blows and something that nobody saw coming: a movement to the Jeff Hardyone of the great icons of wrestling.

Mike Miller as Jeff Hardy in “There’s Room in the Back”

A straight right to the face started the fight. Joel fell to the ground and could not resist the fury of Mike, who has been harmed in his work to the point of receiving balls in the street from the fans of the author of “Rap del gringo atrasador 2”.

Thus, in the middle of the Nuevas Lomas, the rivals had no choice but to continue hitting each other, since no one separated them. Not even Felix himself, who was with Zulimar at the time.

In such a way, the ‘Damn Maic’ left the ‘Child fish’ on the ground. It was made with a kind of construction ladder, he rose to the top and, like Jeff Hardy at Wrestlemania, he launched himself on his rival. Finally, Macarena had to arrive and separate them.

What will happen between Joel and Macarena in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Now that Dalila is back with Joel, Macarena is much angrier with him. In chapter 179, both had one last conversation before telling each other their truths and ending the friendship once and for all.

Macarena exploded against Joel and Dalila when she saw them together. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Meanwhile, Mike continues with Maca and their relationship seems to be nowhere near over, quite the opposite. Of course, just as the young Gonzales thinks that the ‘backward Gringo’ is just an opportunist, Miss Montalbán also believes that Dalila only wants her money.