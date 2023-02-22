“In the background there is room” unleashed a competition! Mike and Joel struggled to impress Macarena at a barbecue.

Things got out of hand between Joel and Mike! In chapter 161 of “At the bottom there is room”, the ‘Niño Pez’ and the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ came face to face to impress Macarena with their culinary skills in the preparation of a barbecue. Thus, each one brought their sausages and vegetables to cook while they told some stories in order to make the ‘Blonde’ smile. However, she was only uncomfortable with the clear dispute between the two. Who will keep the love of ‘Maca’?

Meanwhile, Joel thinks about buying a new car to shut up the ‘backward Gringo’, who presumes that he has a luxurious car that is impossible to repair in the ‘Fishface’s’ garage.