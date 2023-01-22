Chapter 2 of “The last of us” LIVE and ONLINE opens on Sunday, January 22 and will once again show Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The HBO Max series, created by Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin, which expands on the story about the Cordyceps fungus, left fans on edge after the mysterious radio song that plays at the end of episode 1. Now, the protagonists are They will face new dangers after leaving the quarantine zone. What time and where to see the launch?

What time does “The last of us”, chapter 2 come out?

“The last of us” 1×2 will be broadcast at the following times by country:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Panama: 9.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

Where to see “The last of us” ONLINE?

“The last of us” is an original HBO production, so you can only watch it from the same television channel or on its HBO Max streaming platform.

How many episodes does “The last of us” have?

“The last of us” will have a total of nine episodes that will premiere every Sunday through HBO Max. The official duration of the chapters will be as follows:

Chapter 1 : 1 hour and 21 min | Date: January 15

Episode 2 : 53 minutes | Date: January 22

Chapter 3 : 1 hour and 16 min | Date: January 29

Chapter 4 : 46 minutes | Date: February 5th

Chapter 5 : 59 minutes | Date: February 12

Chapter 6 : 59 minutes | Date: February 19th

Chapter 7 : 56 minutes | Date: 26 of February

Chapter 8 : 51 minutes | Date: March 5th

Chapter 9: 43 minutes | Date: March 12

How do I get HBO Max for free?

You can have HBO Max only through a paid subscription. The plans are varied and it is possible to contract for mobile or standard for a period of one month, three months and one year.

How much is the cost of HBO Max in Peru?

The subscription of HBO Max Mobile It has the following price in Peru:

One month: S/19.90

Three months: S/53.90

One year: S/167.90

In the case of subscription HBO Max Standard, the prices are like this: