Joel Álvarez continues to dominate in the UFC. The 31-year-old Asturian fighter had a stellar performance in his long-awaited clash against the American Drakkar Klose, whom he knocked out in just three minutes to achieve his twenty-second victorythe seventh in Dana White’s promotion.

After the fight, the one from Gijón was asked what his secret is. In response, Álvarez drew on national pride: “I’m Spanish, damn it. We are like that by nature. Thank you very much for all the support. This victory is for my wife and my daughter, who are waiting for me at home. I’m going there, girls.”

‘The Phenomenon’ has spectacular statistics in his career as a fighter. Only Charles Oliveria surpasses him in finishes in fights since 2019, and thanks to his victory over Klose, he is dangerously close to the top 15 in his current category, lightweight (70.3 kg).

Even so, The Asturian is expected to move up to welterweight (77.1 kg) in search of new challenges in the UFC. Although this possibility can increase his cachet, the man from Gijón will have a period of absence from the octagon, something that has been the usual trend in his career. Like many other colleagues, even more so those, like him, with families, Álvarez has never fought more than twice in a calendar year since his debut with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2019.