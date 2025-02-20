Álvaro Colmenero and Jose Soriano

Joys continue for mixed martial arts (MMA) at the national level, and war drums sound for Joel Álvarez (22-3). As ABC MMA has known exclusively, his next fight is in process, which will be against French Benoit Saint-Ddenis (13-3) in the next UFC 315 of Canada. Although contracts are not yet signed, the clash would be verbally accepted by both parties.

This clash is, a priori, the last fight that Joel Álvarez will play on the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), and as he had asked, will be against a classified from Top 15. Currently, and due to the last movements of the classification, Benoit Saint-Denis is number 15, having risen Grant Dawson to the 14th position suddenly, the Gijon He has come out of the rankingbut to win this next fight, he would safely return to the classification, even being able to reach the fifteenth step of doing a great performance.

On the part of the phenomenon, this comes in a great rise, since when recovering the visa and being able to fight in the United States, it has won in activity. This, as in all its victories, has ended its last three opponents, generating great expectation around it. Its impressive height for the category (1.93 meters) and its ability to finish the fights before the limit have made it one of the more dangerous of its division.

Instead, the Frenchman comes from an unattractive streak with two losses to the thread. In his rise to the top, Benoit Saint-Denis It seemed unstoppableeven sounding like future champion. However, his meteoric ascent was stopped by, curiously, the last two victims of Islam MakhachevDustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. Although both athletes agreed last Saturday at Wow 16, there will be no room for cordiality inside the cage, since both need to win by all media.









Thus, the UFC 315 would add another duel of much interest to its billboard. In the stellar event will be Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena, and in Co -Creelar Valentina Shevchenko Cnotra Manon Fiorot. Another confirmed combat is that of Alexa Grasso against Natalia Silva. Although the fight between the Gijon and Saint-Denis is verbally acceptedthe signing of the contract is missing, although if everything follows as planned, it could occupy a high position on the Canadian billboard.