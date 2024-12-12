The Asturian Joel Álvarez (Gijón, 1993) was the first Spanish fighter to enter the top 15 of the UFC. He did it at lightweight, at 155 pounds (approximately 70 kilograms), the most competitive division in the world. It was a while ago, but a victory early this Sunday against Drakkar Klose in Tampa could put him back in the important fights of his category. However, the extreme weight cut has led him to announce that he will move up to the upper division, welterweight, something that would take him away from this goal. But Joel already said it on ABC, his goal is to be a good father, and the physical loss of being light weight forces him, he says, to have less energy when enjoying his daughter. The Spaniard, while he’s working on the last few kilos of his weight loss, speaks to this newspaper to analyze the entire situation. After a long trip, we finally see each other in Tampa. How has the acclimatization been? -It seemed a long time, yes, we had a delay with the plane and it still seemed a long time. We arrived last Thursday and we have already acclimatized to the jet-lag. -In addition, it is not very hot either, which would favor weight loss. -Last week it was a little hotter, I always work better in the heat. -Let’s go with a current topic. You have mentioned that you want to move up to the upper weight division, the welterweight. Why have you decided to take that step now? -I talked about it with my team coming to Tampa. I think it’s getting harder and harder for me to make weight, I’m in good shape and I’ll make it again, but I couldn’t take fights on short notice, or do six-week camps. It is to be more active and enjoy what is outside the cage, I come home many times and due to the lack of load I am very tired and I cannot enjoy my daughter as much, and what I have to do is rest. I need quality of life outside of this, 170 pounds (77 kilos) are very good for me. I have trained with many welterweight and medium weight people and I look very good with them. Related News standard No Joel Álvarez’s weight loss, a ‘hellish’ process: losing 15 kilos in a few weeks Álvaro Colmenero The nutritionist of the Gijon native, David Rojas explains on ABC how he is making the drop in Tampa – Could it be that the accumulation of weight cuts and some canceled fights had an influence on making this decision? – There have been four training camps and it’s very tiring. Without a doubt it has added a lot, I have enjoyed it but I have had to be very diligent, I see this weight jump more and more clearly, and improve physically. I’m a strong guy, I wouldn’t lose as much strength as at lightweight, I’d just give away a little reach. -Let’s talk about your fight on Saturday. Drakkar Klose is a strong and aggressive fighter, who will probably look for you in hand-to-hand combat. How do you plan to neutralize him? -We have worked hard on all distances, he is complete, but I am not that worried. He has a good fight but he is not a typical American fighter, we have been training wrestling very well, we have several Senegalese on the team who fight very well and we have worked with them. I hope you want to fight, in the good Mexican style, I’ll be there. I hope that when you notice the cancellation with the fight, you want to come and fight with the ‘striking’ (hitting). -Let’s go back to the issue of weight. You announce the promotion to welterweight when a victory by completion would bring you closer to the important fights within the top 15. If they put some important name on the table, would you reconsider not moving up to the next weight division? – I could reconsider the matter. if we win this Saturday. I have always said that I am here to fight with the best. But if I put it on the scale, I think that moving up the division weighs more than staying in the light division to fight with those who are in the top 15. -The personal and family issue weighs more, right? -Yes, I have done 9 fights at lightweight, I will do the tenth and it is time to make the change. The UFC Spain is just around the corner. -Talking about UFC Spain. For them to come to our country in 2025 with a numbered PPV event is very complicated because they have almost all of them scheduled. However, holding a Fight Night event is more feasible and you could be there to be the main event. What fight would you like to do in that case? -If it were at the end of 2025 it could be at lightweight. And I would like it to be Paddy Pimblett or Benoit Saint-Denis, this is a friend of mine but I like his style. They are not going to secure the fight, they are going to fight. They are two good rivals for a headliner. -Now that you managed to fix the notice, is the idea to fight as many times as possible in the United States, which is the main market? -Yes, it is clear that with the visa in order, You can tell us whenever you want that I will take my army from Pancho Villa and we will go to America. -Talking about your particular army, your team. How is your stay in Tampa going? What conversations do you have in your free time? -We are a group, we have all been together for many years. We talk about everything. More than about fights and the UFC we talk about everything in general, about life. It’s very enjoyable, it’s my usual team, I didn’t go to another team to train because we are family, we have all the trust in the world. These days, which are the hardest, help a lot. We talk about football, about past battles… There are many funny moments. – Your decision to move up a division seems to be fixed as you say and it is mainly because of the weight cut. How are you handling this ‘Fight Week’? -The weight is going well. I did a weight check and I have 3 and a half kilos left as of Wednesday, but it’s been a long time since we’ve been on a constant diet, it’s been about 8 or 9 weeks and it gets a little tiring. There remains this last pull and this Friday I will be completing the scale.

#Joel #Álvarez #conquering #Tampa #star #UFC #event #Spain #Paddy #Pimblett