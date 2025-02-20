Joel Álvarez is back. After a great 2024 for the Gijon, this hopes to keep the pace this year. and continue bringing joys to the lovers of the mixture martial arts (MMA) of the country. After knocking Elves Brener in August and Drakkar Klose in December, expectations around the phenomenon (Joel Álvarez nickname) are very high. Well, his return to the UFC octagon seems to be closer to what was expected.

Last Saturday, during the retransmission of the Wow 16, it premiered at the commentators’ table, so at one point it was called to the center of the cage where it was asked about its return. «In May we will be fighting again»Joel himself confirmed with a laugh. Even so, there is still nothing official, because there is no date or rival, but according to the last comments of the Asturian, one could, finally, a Top 15 member of light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos) of the UFC.

With his last victory against Drakkar Klose on December 14, the phenomenon already holds a streak of three consecutive victories, having finished before the limit time All your clashes. This has allowed him to return to the ranking of the category, so he must now look up. However, Joel himself has confirmed on more than one occasion that he has a Last bullet on light weightand that would later go up, definitively, the Welter (170 pounds or 77.1 kilos). Therefore, we can expect your next lawsuit to take place in the 155 pounds.

If his confrontation for May, Joel Álvarez would be the third Spanish in fighting in 2025. The first was Aleksandre Topuria, who debuted this February 8 against Colby Thicknesse. The second will be the Valencian Dani Bárezwhom we will see in less than a month, on March 15, face André Lima. The unknown resides in whether finally Ilia Topuria He will be fighting in April against Alexander Volkanovski or in June at the ‘International Figh Week’ against Islam Makhachev or other light weight. However, everything seems to point out that we will not see the Hispanic-Georgian in April.