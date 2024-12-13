Everything is ready for Joel Álvarez to seek his seventh victory in the UFC. The Asturian fighter came face to face with Drakkar Klose for the last time before stepping into the octagon to fight a fight that could put him in the top 15 in lightweight. The man from Gijón stared into the American’s eyes and the tension was palpable at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, the place that will host the Fight Night event during the early hours of Sunday (Spanish time).

The Phenom arrived at the ceremonial weigh-in already well rehydrated and it was noticeable in his body and face, the toughest battle has already been overcome, now the most interesting thing remains. The Asturian took a while to go out to the official weigh-in, but later his nutritionist, David Rojas, explained to ABC that it was a different strategy in weight cutting, so he finally got on the scale and hit 156 pounds (70 .7 kilos) that mark the limit of the category. Everything correct.

The CD Tibet fighter will enter the Amelie Arena to fight in sixth place, so it is estimated that he could be leaving for the cage at around 3:30 in the Spanish morning. Opposite him will be Klose, a tough and complete opponent who has obtained 9 wins in the American company.

Of course, whatever the result, Joel Álvarez has already expressed his intention to move up to welterweight to have a higher quality of life and less aggressive weight cuts, which do not damage his health so much, since he can lose 13 or 14 kilos in just a few weeks in a quite drastic way. It’s time for The Phenomenon, time for it to shine.