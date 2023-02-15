Joel and Macarena have another moment of romance in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 156 of the América TV series, “Niño Pez” confessed to “Maca” that he went to tell Mike that they kissed because he felt jealous. Young Gonzales reminded Miss Montalbán that he did not go to the inauguration of her new auto repair shop and her reaction was simply not knowing what to say.

At the end of the conversation, Macarena’s reaction was simply to remain silent and then excuse herself by mentioning that she had been busy in the gallery. Of course, her face reflected that she might still have feelings for Joel, but with the arrival of Mike now the situation seems more than complicated. What will happen next?