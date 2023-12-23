Joel rejected his fiancée with some harsh words that made her cry. Now she will look for Macarena!
In the last episode of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel did not marry Patty and, in a devastating moment, left her at the altar with the words: “You are not the love of my life.”
