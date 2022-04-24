CR Madrid Sunday, April 24, 2022, 5:15 p.m.



Triumph of the American Joe Roberts who benefited from the red flag and crossed the finish line in first position for the first time in this course. The day could not have gone worse for Arón Canet who had to leave after taking pole on Saturday. The positive note for the Spanish representatives was put by Jorge Navarro, who finished third and got his first podium this season.

Second place went to the Italian Celestino Vietti, achieving his fourth podium of the season and seeing his candidacy for the Moto2 title strengthened after his main rivals were unable to continue after the red flag. After this test, the transalpine gets 30 points in the classification to Ai Ogura, who could not cross the finish line either.