Exactly one year ago, the divorce between the acting couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello was made public. After seven years of marriage, both made their disagreements public in a brief statement where they “politely” asked for their privacy to be respected in “a new phase” of their lives. In recent months, they themselves have respected this maxim and have barely spoken about each other. In an interview with this newspaper in January, Vergara shed some light on the issue: “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn’t want to be an old mother.”

In the conversation with Luz Sánchez-Mellado last January, the Colombian, 52 years old, stated that she did not agree with this approach: “I feel that it is not fair for the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that is not for me anymore. I already had a son at 19, who is now 32 years old, and I am ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes, it has to come with children.” However, Manganiello (47) had been more restrained. Until now, when he finally spoke in an interview with the publication Men’s JournalIn it, the actor has given his version of events and has assured that what Vergara said “is simply not true.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2015, and according to Manganiello, they both “tried to have a family for the first year and a half.” “And we had a great conversation right from the start, within the first month of dating,” the actor recalls during the chat with the magazine. “I said, ‘If you don’t want to have kids anymore, I understand. Just tell me and I’ll know what this is about, and it’s okay. ’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave her if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.” He explains that having children was something he wanted, but not something that had to dictate how the relationship worked out, but “it wasn’t inevitable that everything would end.” “It was because two people were growing apart, and that happens sometimes.”

However, Manganiello is not happy with the image of him that has been given in the media, with how he has been portrayed. “To be painted as if I had some kind of midlife crisis, and, after nine years, I had gone to someone and given them an ultimatum of: ‘Do this potentially insane thing with your body, or else I’m leaving’? I have never been like that,” he complains. Vergara has not responded to what her ex-husband said.

The couple met around 2013 (when she was 42 and he was 37) and got engaged in 2014, to marry in a big wedding in Miami at the end of 2015. The histrionic Gloria de Modern Familyand the werewolf in True Blood They got married—her second, his first—at a big party in a Palm Beach mansion where she arrived at the altar on the arm of her son Manolo, dressed by Zuhair Murad (without a veil, she said that after a first wedding she had already “overcome that look The film starred Marc Anthony and Carlos Vives. During their marriage, the couple lived quietly in a huge house in Los Angeles, in the Beverly Park area, for which they paid 26 million dollars. During those years they maintained a low profile and it was common to see them together at galas and parties.

After their breakup, just five months after the divorce, he made his relationship with actress Caitlin O’Connor official. For her part, Vergara is dating a doctor, Dr. Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in meniscus who graduated from the University of Colorado with a master’s degree from Stanford and has a clinic in Beverly Hills, and who helped her recover after knee surgery.