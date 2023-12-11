Almost six months after making public his separation from Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello, 46, has rebuilt his life. While many headlines have surrounded her ex-wife, 51, after being photographed on occasion next to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, the interpreter of True Blood, Justice League either magic mike has made his relationship official with actress and presenter Caitlin O'Connor. It was this Saturday, December 9, when the couple appeared hand in hand in New York and posed on the red carpet at the Armenian Children's Foundation (COAF) gala. Although neither of them has made any statements regarding what is happening in their lives, their attitude and gestures during the photo session have made it clear that the couple maintains a romantic relationship.

The news did not come as a surprise, although perhaps how quickly the actor made it official at a public event. The couple had already been photographed by the paparazzi on several occasions. Many magazines assumed that the actors were in a relationship, but neither of them had made it official. The last capture of both was in Florence, where they took the opportunity to walk in comfortable and casual clothes through the streets of the Italian city, sharing gestures of complicity and signs of affection. Furthermore, according to the magazine peopland, Sources close to the newly released couple claim that they really made their romantic relationship official last September—a little more than a month after Manganiello and Vergara announced their breakup after seven years of marriage—when rumors began to spread among the couple. almost three million followers that the actor accumulates on their social networks.

More information

Caitlin O'Connor is not particularly well-known outside the United States. She is an actress and presenter, she is 33 years old and has worked as an advertising image for various brands, such as Budweiser, Black Crown or Pepsi. She has also served as presenter of Fox News. Her best-known role in the acting world was an appearance on the television comedy Two and a half Men. In 2013, she was included among the 10 most attractive women in the world in a list compiled by the magazine Maxim, and on their social networks accumulates more than 610,000 followers. For his part, Joe Manganiello is currently preparing a film on the East Coast with Susan Sarandon, whose ex-wife Sofía Vergara visited him for filming in June, which was the last time they were both seen in public.

It was at the end of last July when the protagonist of true blood officially presented the divorce to Sofía Vergara before the Los Angeles courts due to “irreconcilable differences”, as Page Six published then. The separation came as a huge surprise among both of their followers, because after seven years of marriage they had not been involved in any scandal or headline that accredited the breakup. In the brief statement in which the couple announced their breakup, they did not make public the reasons that led them to end their relationship, something that close sources did do for them. According to the magazine !Hello!, The marriage grew apart over time, and despite their attempts to overcome their differences, they were unable to do so. “They love and respect each other, but once that initial passion dies and other areas get in the way, then the small differences get bigger,” a source close to the ex-couple then confirmed Page Six.