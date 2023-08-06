joe lewis Esteban

In New York, an 86-year-old man in a jacket, with his flanks covered and his pupil constricted by camera flashes, hid behind his sunglasses on July 27. 300 million dollars of bail and a “not guilty” have been enough for Joe Lewis (London, 1937), linked to Tottenham Hotspur soccer, has been released. But the Briton, resident in Bahamian waters to avoid taxes, has lost his passport. He will now have to choose between his properties in Florida, Georgia or New York, where he will have to wait for it to clear.

19 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy and the orchestration of what the federal prosecutor for the southern district of New York defines as “a brazen plot of use of privileged information” are the accusations with which the city court moves.

The indictment, published by Bloomberg, states that Lewis would have transmitted confidential information about organizations in which he had interests Tavistock Group, an investment company that he leads, with more than 200 assets in 13 countries.

The beneficiaries, his then sentimental partner, Carolyn Carter, and the pilots of his private jet, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan Waugh, would have earned millions of dollars thanks to Lewis’s (suspiciously accurate) investment recommendations. What the prosecution lawyer defines as “gross error” may be something more complicated, than perhaps his fortune, estimated at more than 6,000 million dollars according to Forbesyou will not be able to relieve.

With two children, considerably younger romantic partners and a life of luxury, Lewis is known to be one of the seven richest tycoons in the United Kingdom. But, even though he is a mentor to many, he is very controversial to others and the owner of an art collection valued at 1,000 million dollars, his origins are another story.

Born into a Jewish family in London’s East End, he would grow up there, too (in every way): he went from making £6 a week as a waiter in the family business after leaving school to expanding the small business into a chain of themed pubs that he would sell in 1979 for 60 million dollars.

Profits that, in addition, he knew how to make profitable. There begins the game for which he really gained worldwide fame, that of investments. Like George Soros, he made his fortune on Black Wednesday, the episode in which the British Conservative government was forced to withdraw the pound sterling from the European exchange mechanism in 1992. He also benefited from the previous short sale of the Mexican peso. to its devaluation in 1994. Of course, the move has not always gone well for him: the untimely purchase of a stake in Bear Stearns cost him about 1,000 million dollars after his bankruptcy in 2008.

But despite his ostentatious fortune, Lewis is, in his daughter’s eyes, a shy man. What’s more, the Briton has come to assure the New York Times that one of the prizes of success is the enjoyment of it, in silence. A silence that he has not known how to keep. The imputation of him for operating on the stock market with privileged information puts him in the crosshairs of a corporate corruption plot that concerns the profile with the greatest weight so far this year.

“The Boss,” as O’Connor and Waugh called him, stripped stock trading of all adrenaline because he seemed to be playing it safe: he even loaned his employees half a million dollars to invest in Mirati Therapeutics, an American drug company. oncology that, after learning about the success of its clinical trials, would shoot up 16.7% on the stock market.

Splendid is perhaps an apt term to describe the billionaire. In addition to stock recommendations, he is known for gifting his ex with cash transfers worth approximately $100,000 a year. It should be said that the investment advice that he offered to his pilots was compensatory, due to the absence of a pension plan for them.

Now, given the situation he is facing, Lewis will have to tread carefully: there are many who are lurking to take advantage of his fall. The tycoon is known for his relationship with Tottenham Hotspur, although he has not been active in his business. In October, in fact, he ceased to be part of the family trust, owner of 70.12% of Enic, a subsidiary of Tavistock which in turn owns the team of 86.58% of the football club.

The controversy of the last days has brought the first bids (although not formal) for the team. Potential buyers include well-known faces, such as American singer and music producer Jay-Z, for whom the acquisition is “affordable”, knowing that the market value of the spurs is around 2.8 billion dollars.

The club may not be the jewel in the Premier League crown, nor is it even under investor control, but Lewis’s position is beginning to be questioned all the same, predicting what may turn out to be irreversible damage. Of course, in 2008 he knew how to compose himself. 15 years have passed and the question of whether he will be able to do it again remains in the air.

Controversy in Argentina He owns 12,000 hectares of Patagonia (Argentina), including a residence that prevents free access to Lake Escondido, for which he has been taken to court. His residence has been a meeting place for powerful people such as judges, politicians and media managers.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda