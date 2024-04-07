His name may not sound familiar to you, but his face is more than familiar to millions of people. Joe Keery (Newburyport, Massachusetts, 31 years old) rose to fame with the character of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, first as a secondary character and then gaining weight in the plot until he is one of the main characters of the popular Netflix series. With his participation in this fiction, Keery knew what it was like to be part of a global phenomenon and now, seven years after debuting in the series, he is once again experiencing success at its highest levels, this time thanks to his singer facet. Keery has been making music under the name Djo since 2019 and now many have discovered that behind this alias hides the actor from one of the most famous series in recent television history. And all thanks to a song, End of Beginningwhich became viral thanks to TikTok, where today it is very difficult not to come across the topic.

The song in question is part of the disk Decide, launched in 2022, but it was not until a month ago that users of the social network rediscovered it. From there, it has climbed positions on the music charts at a dizzying pace and has reached number one on the global Spotify list, a platform where it has accumulated more than 272 million views (to give us an idea, its next most listened to song is not exceeds 97 million). To underline the impact of this data, it must be taken into account that at some point Djo has surpassed heavyweights such as Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande in listeners on the platform, who has just released her seventh album. Unaware of the world of social networks, the first person surprised by the success of the song is Keery himself: “I have no idea what is happening,” the actor and musician told the magazine. Rolling Stone at the beginning of March, when End of Beginning It started ringing everywhere. “I've probably never been more confused, but it's really, really cool to see how something you've written connects with people and their lives,” she added.

The song talks about the actor's years in Chicago, the city where he lived for a while and which he left after the success of Stranger Things, when he had to move to Los Angeles. With artistic interests since he was a child, acting and music have always been part of the life of the performer, who made his debut in front of the cameras in television advertisements and with small roles in minor series. Chicago crossed his path when he graduated from the DePaul University School of Theater, located in that city. Very soon he let himself be involved in the independent music scene and was part of the psychedelic rock group Post Animal, a group that he left in 2019. It was then that he began his solo career with the name Djo, an alias chosen to avoid any link with his side. as an actor and star in the making thanks to Stranger Things. “I didn't really want to capitalize on my name as an actor, I wanted to disassociate the Steve from Stranger Things of music,” he said in Guardian.

When he went on stage he did not hesitate to put on a wig and sunglasses. Now, the mask has fallen and it is difficult to hide the identity behind Djo. Paradoxically, Keery denies social networks, the same ones that have elevated his music higher than ever. The interpreter assures that it is “very difficult for him to maintain a healthy relationship with them. Have a profile for Djo that I don't control, otherwise it's very easy for it to absorb you.” he recently told the British newspaper. After two solo albums (Twenty Twenty and Decide), Keery plans the release of the third, already recorded at Electric Lady studios in New York. “Many legends have recorded there, like Erykah Bady and D'Angelo and previously Hendrix, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC. “It's crazy,” he said, excited about this third project, still in the initial stages.

In his life, music follows a parallel path to acting. Get rid of the shadow of the endearing Steve Harrington of Stranger Things It won't be easy, but the performer is putting effort into it with projects where he proves to be a more than solvent actor. In addition to participating in several independent films, such as Spree (a social media satire released in 2020) or the romantic comedy After Everything (where he met his partner from 2017 to 2023, actress Maika Monroe), there is also room for blockbusters in Keery's filmography. In 2021 he was part of the successful Free Guy, directed and produced by Shawn Levy, one of the main producers of Stranger Things. Furthermore, last year the period drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival Finally the dawn, co-starring Lily James and Willem Dafoe. Without deviating from the path that promises to establish him as a fetish cinema actor indie American, last February he could be seen as the protagonist in Marmalade, along with Camila Morrone. Aware that being typecast is the biggest loss in an actor's career, he jumps from one genre to another with astonishing ease. He will soon add sci-fi film to his growing resume. Cold Storagewhere he will work with Liam Neeson.

Joe Keery with his partner, actress Maika Monroe, at the premiere of the third season of 'Stranger Things', on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

On television, his latest project places Keery as one of the performers of the moment. The actor has recently participated in the new season of fargo, the fiction with shades of black comedy inspired by the Coen brothers' film of the same name. With this role, Keery has captivated critics, who praise his performance in the fifth season of the series, where he plays Gator Tillman, the police son of the town sheriff, played by Jon Hamm. . During the six months of filming in Canada, the acting couple strengthened their relationship with father-son plans in real life: “We had a lot of free time, we watched a lot of football, we went to dinner and stuff. “It was a real pleasure to be around him,” he said in WWD about the filming.

Two years have passed since the premiere of the last season of Stranger Things and eight since the first episode of the Show saw the light. Keery joined a year later. He initially auditioned for the role of Jonathan Byers (finally played by Charlie Heaton), and although he did not make it, he did convince the producers for a supporting role in the second season, that of Steve Harrington. The character ended up becoming recurring within the main cast. Thus, from the age of 23 at the beginning to the age of 31 now, Keery has developed his entire career alongside the Netflix blockbuster.

From left to right: Maya Hawke, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo in the third season of 'Stranger Things'. Netflix (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Cordon Press)

In a talk with Variety, did not hesitate to make clear the importance that Stranger Things has had in his career, but recognizes that things have to come to an end at some point: “I am a different person than I was when I joined the Show. I think we all are. It has been a tool that has allowed me to grow and know who I am and what kind of artist I want to be and for that I will always be grateful. But there comes a point in the life of any person when it is time to open your wings and fly towards the next thing,” he expressed. For now, we will have to wait until 2025 to know the final outcome. The actor has explained that this “bitter” ending, as he himself describes it, has certain similarities with the background of the song. End of Beginning, a nostalgic song written after returning to the city of Chicago some time after having lived there, with a completely different life. “It's pretty similar to what I experienced when I looked back on my years in Chicago. It's like the end of a period of my life. That is why I am trying to enjoy every day on this incredible journey that I am a part of,” she opened up in Variety. And he added that the song, in essence, “is about living day to day and not getting caught up in the past, but knowing how to appreciate what you have had.” Grateful for his past, Keery's present could not be brighter and the future looks promising, to say the least.