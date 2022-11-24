The world of entertainment is very particular, since there are secrets that never come to light, this is because they are not necessarily relevant or because there is an embargo that includes not disseminating any information. And now one of those classified pieces of information has been released, given that Joe Jonas could be spider-man in the version of 2012.

This is what the musician mentioned in the most recent podcast of Variety:

I remember years ago I was ready for Spider-Man, and I was so, so excited, and it was the year that Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously he was the right one But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.

Let’s remember that after the second movie of The Amazing Spider-Man we would not see Andrew until long in the future. Since he would reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Hometape that crossed the multiverses, making the other incarnations of the character reach the MCUthis also includes his own Peter of toby mcguire.

For now, it has not been confirmed if these two actors will return at some point.

Via: pagesix

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it would have been quite strange for Joe Jonas to get the role, I don’t think the character’s fans would have accepted it to begin with, after all he is a musician with little acting experience. We will always be grateful that Andrew got the part.