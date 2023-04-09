Joe Jonas is a trend on social networks, and this time for declaring himself a fan of Lionel Messi in a very peculiar way. And it is that the artist uploaded a video to TikTok in which he pretended to be the world cup that the ’10’ from Argentina kissed Let’s remember that Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Leo’s partner, Antonela Roccuzzo, had such a gesture with the award. Joe’s post had the song “You’re killing me” in the background, by the Mexican singer Daniel. Quickly, the followers commented and reacted to the publication with various hypotheses.

One of the conclusions they reached was that there would be a possible tour to Latin America; however, this is not confirmed because the band has been focusing on releasing their album titled “The album”, next to be released on May 12. On the other hand, Joe appears very active on his digital platforms, in which he joins various trends on social networks.